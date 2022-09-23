Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CDS II result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in; Know how to check

UPSC CDS II result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in; Know how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 23, 2022 05:31 PM IST

UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 result out at upsc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the UPSC CDS II result on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

The Commission conducted the UPSC CDS II examination on September 4. A total of 6658 candidates have been qualified for being interview.

UPSC CDS 2 result 2022: How to check

Visit the official websiteat upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab

Now click on “Written Result (with name): Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022”

UPSC CDS 2 result merit list will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

