News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve list released at upsc.gov.in, link here

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve list released at upsc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 01, 2023 05:56 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list has been released. The direct link is given here.

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 can check the reserve list through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve list released, link here
UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve list released, link here

The result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 was declared on May 23, 2023 recommending 933 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and certain other Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 1022 vacancies.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per the official notice, , the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 65 General, 7 EWS, 15 OBC, 1 SC and 1 ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2022. To check the reserve list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list

UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list: How to check

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidature of following 2(two) candidates bearing Roll No. 3534972 and 0828156 are provisional. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out