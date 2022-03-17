Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2021 to release next week at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2021 to release next week at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2021 will be declared next week. The result can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
Published on Mar 17, 2022 03:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2021 next week. The civil services mains result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the result would be declared in the fourth week of March, 2022. The Commission will also start conducting the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify the CSM-2021, from the first week of April, 2022.

The detailed application form would be made available on the Commission’s website soon after declaration of the result. All the candidates who would qualify the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill up and submit his/her DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit. The submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no request shall be entertained in this respect.

The main examination was conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check for more related details through the official site of UPSC. 

Thursday, March 17, 2022
