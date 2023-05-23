Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 declared, Ishita Kishore tops, see toppers list

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 declared, Ishita Kishore tops, see toppers list

ByHT Education Desk
May 23, 2023 02:48 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23 declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. Check list of toppers:

UPSC Topper 2023: Women candidates have emerged as toppers in the Civil Services Examination 2022, final results of which have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, May 23. Ishita Kishore has bagged AIR 1 in UPSC CSE result 2023 while Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N stood second and third, respectively.

UPSC civil services results 2023 declared.(upsc.gov.in)
UPSC civil services results 2023 declared.(upsc.gov.in)

This is the second year in a row when female candidates secured the top three positions in one of India’s most prestigious examinations.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages – Prelims, Main and Interview (personality test) – to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other posts.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to these services after three stages of the selection process.

Of the total recommended candidates, 345 belong to the general category, 99 are from EWS, 263 are OBC, 154 are SC and 72 are ST candidates.

The candidature of 101 recommended candidates are provisional, the commission said. The roll number wise list has been published in the result document.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc result toppers + 1 more
upsc upsc result toppers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out