UPSC EPFO Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner final result announced, direct link to check on upsc.gov.in

Jul 16, 2024 08:30 AM IST

UPSC EPFO Result: A total of 159 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, the UPSC said.

UPSC EPFO Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the recruitment examination held for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner at the Employee's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the UPSC EPFO result on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC EPFO final result announced(HT File)
UPSC EPFO final result announced(HT File)

A total of 159 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, the UPSC said.

Of them, two candidates have been recommended for three months of training, eight for six months, two others for nine months and seven others for one year of training. Their roll numbers are mentioned in the result notification.

The final result has been prepared on the basis of the recruitment examination held on July 2, 2023 and interviews held from June 3 to 14, the commission has informed.

The marks of the interviewed candidates, cut-off marks, etc., will be uploaded to the commission's website after the completion of the recruitment process or within 30 days from the announcement of results, whichever is later, the commission added.

How to check UPSC EPFO final result?

  1. Go to the commission's website at upsc.gov.in.
  2. Open the What's new tab and then go to the EPFO exam final result page.
  3. Download the PDF.
  4. The names and roll numbers of the 159 recommended candidates, along with the roll numbers of candidates recommended for training, are mentioned separately.

