UPSC NDA NA II final results out at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022 on April 17. Candidates can check the final result on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA NA II final results released at upsc.gov.in

538 candidates passed the examination in total. The written examination was held on September 4, 2022.

“The following is the list, in order of merit of 538 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 4th September, 2022 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 150th Course and Naval Academy for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)”, reads the official notification.

NDA/NAE II final result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Final Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates below: