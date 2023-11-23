Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2023 can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA & NA Result 2023 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The examination was conducted on September 3, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified the written examination will be called for the interview round to be held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 152nd Course and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Patel Vidhi Rakeshkumar has topped the examination. Darji Chintan Narendrakumar has secured the second rank and Jha Purushottam Randhirkumar in the third spot. Purshoutam Singh Rajput has secured the fourth rank followed by Asmit Singh in the fifth place.

A total of 7971 candidates have qualified the written test conducted by the Commission.

Direct link to check UPSC NDA & NA Result 2023

UPSC NDA & NA Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names and roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates are requested to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective service selection boards during the SSB interview.

The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.