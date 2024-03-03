 UPSSSC Forest Guard PET result announced, direct link to check - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Exam Results / UPSSSC Forest Guard PET result announced, direct link to check

UPSSSC Forest Guard PET result announced, direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 03, 2024 09:07 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced physical test or PET results of the Forest Guard recruitment examination. Candidates can go to the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in and check it. The direct link has been provided below.

UPSSSC Forest Guard PET result out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UPSSSC Forest Guard PET result out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPSSSC Forest Guard PET result direct link

The commission informed that based on the results of the written examination, a total of 1,697 candidates became eligible for the PET round, which was held from February 12 to 17.

A total of 1,402 candidates have qualified, while 101 candidates have not qualified, and 194 were absent, the commission said.

These 1,402 candidates will be called for verification of qualification/records (document verification round), it added.

The final results of the recruitment drive will be announced after the verification of qualification/records is completed.

UPSSSC Forest Guard PET result: Steps to check

  1. Go to the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in.
  2. Open the Forest Guard PET result link.
  3. A PDF containing the result notice and roll numbers will open.
  4. Scroll down until you see the roll numbers page.
  5. Check your result using your roll number.

This recruitment drive is to fill a total of 701 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department. Candidates can check the commission's website for further details.

Exam and College Guide
