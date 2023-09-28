News / Education / Exam Results / UPSSSC Forest Guard Main result 2022 announced, details here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Main result 2022 announced, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 28, 2023 04:04 PM IST

UPSSSC Forest Guard Main result 2022: To view results, candidates will have to enter registration number, date of birth and gender details.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Main result 2022The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced results of the Forest Guard Main examination 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the test can check it on upsssc.gov.in. The direct link has been given below.

To view results, candidates will have to enter registration number, date of birth and gender details.

The recruitment drive is being held for 701 vacancies. A total of 1,697 candidates under various categories have qualified in the Main exam and in the next stage, they will have to appear for the the physical standard test.

The commission has also announced cut-off marks for different categories.

Cut-off mark of Unreserved candidates is 71.50 and for SC candidates, it is 66.25.

For ST candidates, cut-off marks is 61.25 and for OBC, EWS categories, it is 71.50. Check the notification below for more details.

How to check UPSSSC Forest Guard Main result 2022

  1. Go to upsssc.gov.in.
  2. Open the results tab and then ‘Click Here To View Result’.
  3. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to View Mains Examination Result Under the Advertisement 06-Exam/2022’
  4. Enter your credentials and login.
  5. Check and download result.

