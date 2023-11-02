News / Education / Exam Results / UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Live: UP PET answer key awaited, updates here
Live

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Live: UP PET answer key awaited, updates here

Nov 02, 2023 04:56 PM IST
UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: UP PET answer key is awaited. Follow the blog for updates.

UPSSSC PET answer key is awaited. When released, candidates can check it on upsssc.gov.in.

upsssc pet 2023 answer key live updates: UP PET answer key, direct link, objection window at upsssc.gov.in
upsssc pet 2023 answer key live updates: UP PET answer key, direct link, objection window at upsssc.gov.in(Hindustan Times)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 02, 2023 04:56 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key: Exam dates

    UPSSSC PET exam was held on October 28 and 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

  • Nov 02, 2023 04:52 PM IST

    PET 2023 Answer Key: Latest update

    UPSSSC PET Result 2023 will be announced after the provisional answer key objection window closes. The provisional answer key is awaited for now.

  • Nov 02, 2023 04:48 PM IST

    PET Answer Key: Login credentials

    Name

    Registration number

  • Nov 02, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    UPSSSC Result: After objection window closes

    UPSSSC Result will be announced after the objection window of the answer key closes.

  • Nov 02, 2023 04:41 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET answer key: How to download

    Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

    Click on UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Nov 02, 2023 04:37 PM IST

    UPSSSC 2023 PET Answer Key: List of websites

    upsssc.gov.in

  • Nov 02, 2023 04:33 PM IST

    UPSSSC Answer Key: Where to check

    UPSSSC Answer Key for Preliminary Eligibility Test can be checked on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in when released.

  • Nov 02, 2023 04:30 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET Answer Key: Date and Time

    UPSSSC PET Answer key date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet.

Topics
upsssc education news answer key + 1 more
live

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Live: UP PET answer key awaited, updates here

exam results
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 04:56 PM IST

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: UP PET answer key is awaited. Follow the blog for updates.

live upsssc pet 2023 answer key live updates: UP PET answer key, direct link, objection window at upsssc.gov.in(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve list released, link here

UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list has been released. The direct link is given here.

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve list released, link here
exam results
Published on Nov 01, 2023 05:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Integrated CCE results awaited

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: The final answer key was released recently and results are expected next.

live BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 03:54 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO allotment result 2023 for reserved lists announced

Candidates who are eligible for these vacancies can go to ibps.in and check it.

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO allotment result 2023 announced for reserved list (ibps.in)
exam results
Published on Nov 01, 2023 09:39 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka PGCET 2023 result expected soon, revised answer key released

Next, KEA is expected to publish results of the Karnatraka PGCET on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 result expected soon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Oct 31, 2023 03:19 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TRE Result: BPSC bans 20 Bihar Teacher exam candidates for 5 years

Bihar Teacher Result 2023: The list of these candidates and reasons why they have been debarred is available on the commission's website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC bans 20 Bihar Teacher exam candidates for 5 years (File Photo)
exam results
Published on Oct 31, 2023 09:57 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

National Teachers Training Examination, NITTT result out, link to check scores

NITTT Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can visit nittt.nta.ac.in to check their scores.

NITTT result 2023 announced on nittt.nta.ac.in, direct link to check scores (screenshot of the login page)
exam results
Published on Oct 31, 2023 08:32 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023 Result: Marks of recommended candidates announced

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023: Selected candidates can check their marks on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023 final marks announced
exam results
Published on Oct 30, 2023 03:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims result awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Results of the entrance test is expected to be announced next on the website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims result expected soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in (File Photo)
exam results
Published on Oct 30, 2023 02:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 67th final result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, know how to check

BPSC 67th final result has been declared. Know how to check roll numbers here.

BPSC 67th final result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, know how to check
exam results
Published on Oct 28, 2023 04:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link is given here.

BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Oct 28, 2023 03:54 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link is given here.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here
exam results
Published on Oct 27, 2023 06:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JKPSC Prelims Result 2023 declared at jkpsc.nic.in, direct link here

JKPSC Prelims Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given here.

JKPSC Prelims Result 2023 declared at jkpsc.nic.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Oct 27, 2023 04:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

628 candidates qualify in UPSC NDA & NA 1 final results 2023

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023: Final results are now available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & NA 1 final results 2023 announced
exam results
Published on Oct 27, 2023 12:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given here.

UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
exam results
Published on Oct 27, 2023 12:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
