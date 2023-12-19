The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) result on the official website. Once released, the UPSSSC PET Result 2023 will be released on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live Updates: Latest updates on UP PET result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPSSSC conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on October 28 and 29 and the answer key was issued on November 6.

The direct link to view the UP PET results will be posted here as soon as it is available. For the most recent updates on the UPSSSC PET revised answer key and result, follow the blog.