UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live Updates: Latest updates on UP PET result
UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Results and the final UPSSSC PET answer key can be found on the commission's official website, upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) result on the official website. Once released, the UPSSSC PET Result 2023 will be released on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on October 28 and 29 and the answer key was issued on November 6.
The direct link to view the UP PET results will be posted here as soon as it is available. For the most recent updates on the UPSSSC PET revised answer key and result, follow the blog.
- Dec 19, 2023 02:12 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result 2023: How to check
Go to the UPSSSC official website at upsssc.gov.in.
Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, as required.
Login by entering your details.
Take print for future reference
UPSSSC PET result 2024: List of websites
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET results awaited: provisional answer key released
UPSSSC has already released the provisional answer key on November 6.Dec 19, 2023 01:18 PM IST
UPSSSC PET results: Exam was held in Oct
The Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on October 28 and 29.
