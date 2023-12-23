UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UP PET results
UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live Updates: UP PET results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release UPSSSC PET Result 2023 in due course of time. When released, candidates can check the results on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC PET was conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on November 6, 2023 and the window to raise objections was active till November 15, 2023.
The Commission will release the final answer key along with the results. Candidates can check the results and the final answer key on the official UPSSSC website.
The direct link to view the UP PET results will be posted here as soon as it is available. For the most recent updates on the UPSSSC PET revised answer key and result, follow the blog.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 23, 2023 02:43 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result 2023: Exam dates
The UPSSSC PET 2023 examination was conducted on October 28 and October 29, 2023.Dec 23, 2023 01:46 PM IST
UPSSSC result for PET: Awaited
UP PET Answer Key 2023 is awaited. Candidates can check the final answer key when released on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.Dec 23, 2023 01:42 PM IST
UP PET result: Exam dates
UPSSSC PET was conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.Dec 23, 2023 01:36 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result 2023: How to check
Go to the UPSSSC official website at upsssc.gov.in.
Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, as required.
Login by entering your details.
Download and take print for future reference.Dec 23, 2023 01:32 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result 2023: Where to check
When released, candidates can check the Preliminary Eligibility test results on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.Dec 23, 2023 01:28 PM IST
UPSSSC PET Result 2023: Date and time
UPSSSC PET Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet.Share this articleTopics
-