UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UP PET results

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release UPSSSC PET Result 2023 in due course of time. When released, candidates can check the results on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. upsssc pet result 2023 live updates: up pet results, direct link, final answer key, cut offs at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET was conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on November 6, 2023 and the window to raise objections was active till November 15, 2023.

The Commission will release the final answer key along with the results. Candidates can check the results and the final answer key on the official UPSSSC website.

The direct link to view the UP PET results will be posted here as soon as it is available. For the most recent updates on the UPSSSC PET revised answer key and result, follow the blog.