WB TET Results 2023 News: Know steps to download results when released

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education, WBBPE, is expected to release the WB TET Result 2023 in due course. Once out, candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to check and download their results on the official website at wbbpe.wb.gov.in. WB TET Results 2023 News: How to download results when released. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates will be able to check the results by following the steps mentioned below:

WB TET Result 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website at wbbpe.wb.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the WB TET Results 2023. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference. The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on December 24, 2023 in a single shift - from 12 noon to 2.30 pm.

The board had released the provisional answer key on May 7, 2024 and the objection window was opened on May 10, 2024. The last date to raise objection was till June 9, 2024.

There are two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2, and both papers comprise 150 multiple-choice questions. WB TET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who want to teach from Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Teachers) and Paper 2 is held for Upper Primary Teachers who want to teach from Classes 6 to 8.

The total exam duration is 2 hours 30 minutes.

Notably, the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test is a state level exam conducted across the state by WBBPE as per National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE) guidelines.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of WBTET.