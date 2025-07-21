WBJEE Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check West Bengal JEE results when out

WBJEE Result News 2025 Live: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has not yet announced WBJEE Result 2025. When declared, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results can be checked by candidates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE results can be checked by candidates who have appeared by entering their details, such as application number and date of birth....Read More

Along with the result, the board is also expected to share the merit list and cut-off marks.

The WBJEE examination was held on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The Board released candidates' responses and answer keys and invited objections up to May 11 on the payment of a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged, through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI.

