WBJEE Results 2025: CM Mamata congratulates candidates, cites ‘legal complications’ for delay in result

The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) for entry to undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy courses in state-run and state-aided universities were declared on Friday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated candidates after the declaration of the WBJEE Results 2025 on August 22, 2025. (File/PTI)

Although the exam was held on April 27, the results saw an unusual delay this year due to a legal tussle, sparking protests in political circles. On August 18, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had warned that BJP legislators would stage dharnas outside the state education department headquarters if the results were not released this week.

"WBJEE results have been published," board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI. She added that once the legal issue over publication was resolved, the board declared the results in the interest of students.

The top rank holders are Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus, Samyajyoti Biswas of Kalyani Central Model School, Dishant Basu and Aritro Ray of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Trishanjit Doloi of PURV International School Durgapur and Sagnik Patra of Midnapore Collegiate School.

On Monday, the WBJEE Board issued a circular directing candidates to upload their SC, ST, and OBC certificates on the official website. The submission window closed on Thursday, clearing the final hurdle for publication.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her heartfelt congratulations to students who have successfully cleared the exam, acknowledging their hard work and perseverance.

In a post on X, Banerjee also praised the efforts of parents and teachers, recognising their role in guiding and supporting the students through a crucial academic milestone.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have passed the State Joint Entrance Examination," Banerjee wrote.

"I also extend my congratulations to your parents and teachers," she added.

Addressing those who have not performed as well as expected, the CM offered encouragement.

"To those who, for some reason, could not achieve good results, I urge you not to lose heart but to prepare for better outcomes in the future," she added.

Banerjee also acknowledged the delay in the announcement of results this year, citing legal complications. Despite this, she expressed confidence in the resilience and potential of the students.

"Overcoming all adversities, you will achieve greater success in the days to come and make Bengal proud," she added.