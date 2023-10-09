News / Education / Exam Results / West Bengal JECA counselling 2023 seat allotment results released at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal JECA counselling 2023 seat allotment results released at wbjeeb.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 09, 2023 01:58 PM IST

WBJEEB announced JECA round 2 seat allotment results today

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the JECA round two seat allotment results today, October 9. Candidates can check the round 2 seat allotment results through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB announces JECA round 2 seat allotment results
WBJEEB announces JECA round 2 seat allotment results

According to the schedule, the candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission from October 9 to October 13.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to check JECA 2023 round 2 seat allotment reuslt

West Bengal JECA counselling 2023 seat allotment results: Know how to check

To check the West Bengal JECA counselling 2023 seat allotment results 2023 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result for JECA counselling 2023

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the seat allotment for JECA 2023

Take printout for future reference.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out