Exam Stress? These tips by PM Modi will help you relieve the pressure

education

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:38 IST

Exam season is here. Examination freaks out many students. To deal with the exam stress and pressure, union minister of human resource development (MHRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tweeted a series of exam tips advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CBSE Board exams for class 10th and 12th have already been started from February 15. Meanwhile PM Modi has also tweeted for CBSE board examinees advising them to take the exam in a stress- free manner.

“Exam season is here! Fret not, let’s approach these exams with enthusiasm & confidence. Follow these #examtips and give your best,” HRD minister tweeted.

Tip 1: Don’t be a worrier, be a warrior. Stay tuned for more...

“Students always remember, you are your biggest competition. Make your study time-table, stay focused, invest in yourself & work hard.That is all you need to perform better,” he tweeted.

Tip 2: Challenge Yourself!

“Stay focused & keep calm during exams. If you feel stressed and go in a panic mode - take some deep breaths, this will help you to calm down and increase concentration,” he wrote.

Tip 3: Smile more and score more

“Students, when you are in the exam hall, there are plenty of things you can do to make sure everything goes as swimmingly as possible. Before anything else, make sure to read through the exam paper & start with the easiest question. This will boost your confidence,” he tweeted.

Exam Tip 4:

Tip 5: Don’t dwell over your exam!

“Students, instead of thinking about how your exam went, concentrating on the upcoming exams will be a good idea.Try to resist the urge to over think & just let it be!” he tweeted.

Tip 6: Play Outdoors!

“Students, every now & then take a break from studies and go outdoors. Play your favourite games & unwind with your friends.Having FUN is also important!” the minister tweeted.