Exams for class 7, 8 cancelled in Karnataka amid Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:32 IST

Examinations for classes 7th and 8th in schools affiliated to Karnataka State Board have been cancelled and children will be promoted to the next standard without exams, said Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

Several schools across the country have been closed in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said that total positive cases in the State stand at 121.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives owing to the virus.