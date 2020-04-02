e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Exams for class 7, 8 cancelled in Karnataka amid Covid-19 lockdown

Exams for class 7, 8 cancelled in Karnataka amid Covid-19 lockdown

Examinations for classes 7th and 8th in schools affiliated to Karnataka State Board have been cancelled and children will be promoted to the next standard without exams, said Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengalauru
(HT File)
         

Examinations for classes 7th and 8th in schools affiliated to Karnataka State Board have been cancelled and children will be promoted to the next standard without exams, said Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

Several schools across the country have been closed in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said that total positive cases in the State stand at 121.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives owing to the virus.

top news
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Covid-19 Updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu returns to self isolation
Covid-19 Updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu returns to self isolation
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News