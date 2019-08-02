Fake mark sheets: MH CET cell eliminates 184 MBA, MMS aspirants off merit list

education

The Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) cell eliminated 184 candidates from its All-India merit list for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Management Studies (MMS) courses and cancelled admissions of 25 students owing to discrepancies in their entrance exam scores.

The first round of admissions had taken place last month. Many of these candidates are accused of having submitted forged scorecards or entering inflated scores of two private entrance tests — AIMS Test for Management Studies (ATMA) and Management Aptitude Test (MAT) — while applying for admissions. Most of the candidates showed their scores above 99 percentile in their forged mark sheets, helping them earn top positions in the state’s merit list for the 15% All-India quota seats at B-schools.

“We had issued notices to all the candidates who had discrepancies in their scores. Only a few of them have responded. We waited for a few days for them to respond and have now decided to eliminate all the candidates from the merit list, except those who had minor errors in their applications,” said a CET cell official.

The CET cell has also asked the institutes that had admitted the alleged offenders in the first round to initiate action against them. However, the cell is yet to issue a revised merit list, owing to a July 25 Bombay high court order directing the state to conduct the admission process again by treating Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) as an autonomous college. “Once it’s clear how the admissions are to be conducted, we will start the process anew,” said the official.

