5 post-doctoral fellowships at the University of Cambridge that are open to apply

Founded in 1209, the University of Cambridge is the fourth-oldest university in the world, as per the official website.

According to the latest 2024-2025 figures, a total of 24,912 students are studying in the university of which 12,910 students are pursuing their undergraduate studies and 12,010 students are pursuing their postgraduate studies.

Here are 5 Post-Doctoral Fellowships that are open for interested candidates to apply for:

Group Leader Research Fellowship Sponsorship Scheme

The Department of Genetics at the University of Cambridge invites applications from early career researchers who wish to be sponsored for external fellowships to establish an independent research group.

Successful candidates will be supported by the Cambridge Biological Sciences Research Fellowships Framework and peer-to-peer mentoring through the early PI network. They will have group leader status equivalent to tenured staff, playing a full role in running the department and will be given opportunities to gain experience in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching, mentioned the official website.

Deadline to apply: February 28, 2025.

Research Assistant/Associate: Modelling marine calcification mechaisms (fixed term)

The Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Cambridge is seeking a Postdoctoral Research Assistant / Associate (PDRA) to join a multidisciplinary project "Building Shells: Towards a Mechanistic Understanding of Biomineralisation" funded by the Leverhulme Trust.

The successful candidate will work closely with the PI and a PhD student within a larger cross-disciplinary team to construct a quantitative computational model of carbonate biomineralisation processes.

The post-holder must be in post before 01 October 2025. The funds for this post are available for 3 years in the first instance, mentioned the official website.

Deadline to apply: February 13, 2025.

Research Associate (fixed term):

The Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Cambridge is looking for a Postdoctoral Research Associate position that is available for 2 years in human 3D organoid-based disease modelling in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in the laboratory of Dr András Lakatos at the university.

The candidate must have a PhD or MD in biological or medical sciences and practical experience with stem cell or cell-line cultures, general cell and molecular biology methods, vector preparation, and cloning, mentioned the official website.

Deadline to apply: February 2, 2025.

Post-Doctoral Research Associate: Atmospheric chemistry modelling (fixed term)

Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry at the University of Cambridge is seeking a post-doctoral research associate to join the group of Professor Chiara Giorio in a research project aimed at using oxidation products of isoprene and monoterpenes for paleoclimate reconstruction.

Applicants should have (or be about to obtain) a PhD in a relevant area. Experience in atmospheric box-modelling is essential, experience in models such as GAMMA, CAPRAM, or GECKO-A is an advantage, as would additional experience/knowledge on atmospheric transport, mentioned the official website.

Deadline to apply: January 31, 2025.

Research Assistant / Research Associate (fixed term)

The Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Cambridge is seeking to appoint a post-doctoral research associate to join a project on reprogramming plants.

Applicants must have a PhD in plant molecular or synthetic biology and a thorough understanding of plant responses to nutrient availability. Applicants should be proficient in the design and assembly of constructs for engineering plants and experience in quantitative assays for gene expression, mentioned the official website.

Application Deadline: January 31, 2025.

