IIT Madras Pravartak launches training program for law enforcement officers

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has launched a new training program to create ‘Cyber Commandos’ among law enforcement officers across India. The Cyber Commandos will represent an upgrade from existing cybercrime cells.

An initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the ‘Cyber Commandos’ program aims to bolster India’s cyber defence capabilities.

The Training Program was launched at IIT Madras by Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, in the presence of Dr Sandeep Mittal, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Cyber Crime Wing, Tamil Nadu, Col Arvind Kumar, Director, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Mayank Ghildiyal, Deputy Director, I4C, Dr MJ Shankar Raman, CEO, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and other dignitaries.

“On a daily basis, the cyber threat landscape is increasing. We are getting more and more devices into our day-to-day life as digitization increases. Data is very important now. Processing of both structured and non-structured day is also vital," said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

The Cyber Commandos will represent an upgrade from existing cybercrime cells. While these cells primarily focus on reactive measures like investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes, the commandos will be a proactive force, mentioned the press release.

“The Cyber domain is extremely attractive for malicious actors because it is highly dynamic, faceless and boundary-less domain capable of throwing surprises with rapidity. It is a very low-cost effort with asymmetric results. The Risks are the opportunities and the opportunities are the risks. The discovery of Stuxnet in 2010 heralded into an era of a weaponization of software code. This was only the beginning as it was followed by many things," said Dr Sandeep Mittal, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Cyber Crime Wing, Tamil Nadu.

This program aims to equip law enforcement officers with advanced skills to combat cyber challenges effectively. Through rigorous training, State and Central police personnel will be transformed into cyber experts, capable of investigating complex digital crimes, tracking cybercriminals, and protecting critical infrastructure.

“Today, we are fighting a war that does not have boundaries. Here, we do not know where the ‘bomb’ will fall. Using software, one can take out physical infrastructure. Even though we have identified critical National infrastructure, we are following the Western thinking. However now, the Indian Government is focused on doing things differently and has supported this Cyber Commandos Program," said Dr MJ Shankar Raman, CEO, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

The trainees will comprise officers from the law enforcement ecosystem who will be trained as cyber commandos. The course will entail advanced modules on systems forensics, detection and prevention of unethical access to systems, detecting crimes in the cyber domain, among others, informed the press release.

