Inspiring story of Odisha boy Animesh Pradhan and his Journey to AIR 2 in UPSC civil services exam

Life has changed drastically for Odisha boy Animesh Pradhan since the Union Public Service Commission declared the civil services 2023 final results last month. Animesh Pradhan never, in his wildest dreams, expected to achieve AIR 2 in the UPSC Civil Services exam. His achievement seems even more impressive, considering he was working full-time and this was his first attempt.(Handout image)

“It feels unreal every day… Life has changed 180 degrees. I am full of gratitude because of the love and admiration I am getting. People have started to look up to me, which feels great, but I also acknowledge that I have more responsibility to carry,” Animesh told Hindustan Times Digital.

“Although I am still going to the office regularly since I haven't resigned from Indian Oil, my pre-and post-work routine remains extremely busy, which, for obvious reasons, I have no complaints about. I am trying to speak to as many people in the UPSC community as possible and share my resources so they can access them more easily. The noise is gradually settling down, and I am planning for Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie and life afterwards,” he added.

Animesh's story is about determination, belief in oneself, systematic hard work, and simplicity in thought and character. In 2021, he completed a BTech in computer science from NIT Rourkela and joined the Indian Oil Corporation.



Reflecting on his journey, Animesh said his success was not solely due to his two years of preparation; many factors contributed, such as his upbringing, schooling, college, peers, family, and the environment he grew up in.

“This is a story of tragedy. Both my parents dreamed of seeing me become an IAS officer, but they are not here to share this success. I lost my father when I was in Class 11. He was the one who ingrained the idea of Civil Services within me. My mother battled terminal breast cancer during my prime preparation years and passed away a month before the results were declared. My preparation effort seemed trivial compared to what she was going through. She always sacrificed herself for my victory. Today is her victory, and I am celebrating it,” he said.

Talking about himself, Animesh said, “I have always been a very obedient and studious kid. I was quite popular in school and college. I indulged massively in extracurriculars. I participated in parliamentary debate and student journalism in college.”

“I love writing articles and painting. Dancing and cooking are a few of my other hobbies. I like to be cosmopolitan and explore various cultures and cuisines. When bored, I watch TV series or binge-watch debates in the Indian Parliament. I am trying to pick up the habit of reading books; so far, I have loved non-fiction more, but I am not keen on self-help books, which seem very preachy,” he added.

“The road to selection in Civil Services is steep and gets steeper as you proceed, but if your reason and intent are solid and honest, your chances of success are much higher,” Animesh said.

In his message to future aspirants, he said that the civil services exam was highly subjective and involved a lot of luck. Therefore, they should focus their energy, resources, and time on things within their control, which is purely hard work. He also advised them to remember why they started preparing for the exam and stay motivated during difficult times. “You will see more failures than successes in this journey, and there’s no substitute for hard work,” he said.

