Integrating new age mathematics methodology into Indian school curriculum is need of the hour

The narrative of Mathematics in Indian schools has long been one of apprehension and anxiety. This sentiment isn't merely subjective; it's quantifiable, as reflected in a 2021 survey revealing that 82% of students in Classes 7-10 experience significant fear towards Mathematics. A crucial step in this overhaul is addressing and dispelling common myths about Mathematics that contribute to the negative perception of the subject.

This reality isn't just alarming; it's a call to action for educators and policymakers, urging a radical rethinking of how Mathematics is taught and perceived.

Dispelling common myths about Mathematics

A crucial step in this overhaul is addressing and dispelling common myths about Mathematics that contribute to the negative perception of the subject. Many students believe that mathematical ability is an innate talent, leading to a false dichotomy between 'Mathematics people' and 'Non-Mathematics people.' Educating students and teachers to understand that Mathematics skills can be developed and nurtured is essential. This shift in mindset is pivotal in combating the long-standing dislike of the subject. By debunking these myths, we can create a more inclusive and encouraging environment that fosters a positive attitude toward learning mathematics.

To further enrich the learning experience, fostering an environment in the classroom where students are encouraged to explore various approaches to solving mathematical problems is vital. Such an approach not only helps students understand the diversity of mathematical thinking but also allows them to appreciate the beauty and complexity of the subject.

In Mathematics class, students should have opportunities to talk about different approaches, and comparing these methods helps them think about what works in Mathematics and how and why things work. This practice aids in deepening their understanding and appreciation of Mathematics.

Drawing inspiration from successful global models

To embark on this transformation, drawing inspiration from successful global models is crucial. The Singapore Math methodology is a prime example, valued for its unique pedagogical approach. It emphasises mastery of fewer concepts at a time, focusing on in-depth understanding rather than rote learning. This method employs a three-step learning process: concrete, where students manipulate physical objects; pictorial, where they transition to pictures; and abstract, where they move to using symbols and formulas. Such a structured approach has propelled Singapore to consistently rank high in international assessments like PISA and TIMSS.

In stark contrast, India's position, falling short in global Mathematics rankings, underscores the need for a substantial remodel in our approach to Mathematics education.

Concrete Pictorial Abstract (CPA) approach

Schools are revolutionising Mathematics education by implementing the Concrete Pictorial Abstract (CPA) approach a method that aligns with cognitive development theories and is integral to the curriculum. This approach focuses on mastering concepts through a carefully structured sequence, beginning with visual tools like number bonds and bar models in early grades to help students understand and articulate their mathematical thinking.

As they advance, the curriculum shifts to more complex mathematical concepts, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. This progression prepares students to tackle real-world mathematical problems and articulate their reasoning with clarity.

These programs also emphasise key mathematical practices, including problem-solving, reasoning, representation, communication, and reflection, and selecting appropriate computational tools and strategies. It provides a well-rounded mathematical education that covers essential areas like Numbers, Algebra, Measurement and Geometry, and Statistics.

Students engage in mathematical discussions and real-world challenges, applying their learning in practical situations. This promotes collaborative work, enhancing skills like communication, teamwork, and leadership, thereby ensuring that our students are not only mathematically proficient but also equipped to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios.

Use of interactive technology and gamification

The use of interactive technology and gamification is another aspect from where Indian schools can draw global inspiration. For instance, schools in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom use educational games and software that turn abstract mathematical problems into engaging challenges. This approach makes learning fun and improves conceptual understanding and retention.

Conclusion

By incorporating these global methodologies, along with debunking myths around innate mathematical ability, Indian schools can make significant strides. It's a journey that goes beyond just altering lesson plans; it involves changing the very narrative of Mathematics from a subject often feared to one that is engaging and enjoyable.

By creating an environment where Mathematics is viewed as a practical and approachable discipline, Indian schools can alleviate Mathematics anxiety and cultivate a generation of learners equipped with the skills and confidence needed to navigate a world where Mathematics is increasingly vital.

(Author Dr Tristha Ramamurthy is Founder, Ekya Schools. Views expressed are personal.)