List of best universities for Communication & Media Studies based on QS rankings
University of Amsterdam topped the list with an overall score of 97.2, scoring the highest of 100 in academic reputation and H-index citations.
A career with a degree in media and communications would help the students to keep pace with the latest happenings around the globe. Students can also expect to be groomed with practical knowledge of how the media industry works along with analysis of various perspectives that are needed to strive in the industry.
For an ambitious student to get the best industry knowledge along with practical as well as opportunities to gain much-needed skills, it is important to aim to be a part of the best media schools.
Check the following list of top universities around the world that are the best for Communication & Media Studies according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 rankings.
The rankings are based on various parameters as mentioned below:
(1) Academic Reputation
(2) Employer Reputation
(3) Citations per Paper
(4) H-index Citations
|University
|Overall Score
|University of Amsterdam, Netherlands
|97.2
|University of Southern California, United States
|92.7
|The London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom
|91.7
|Stanford University, United States
|90.9
|University of Texas at Austin, United States
|90.6
|Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)
|90
|University of Pennsylvania, United States
|88.9
|University of Wisconsin-Madison, United States
|88.4
|Michigan State University, United States
|87.2
|New York University (NYU), United States
|86.8
