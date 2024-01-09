close_game
News / Education / Features / Top 10 medical institutions in India as per NIRF Rankings

Top 10 medical institutions in India as per NIRF Rankings

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 09, 2024 05:29 PM IST

NIRF ranking is based on various parameters and methodology drawn by the committee set up by the MHRD.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which has been accepted by the Ministry of Education, ranks various colleges based on parameters and methodology drawn by the recommendations of the committee set up by the MHRD.

AIIMS Delhi topped the list of top medical institutions in India as per NIRF 2023 Rankings

The parameters used for ranking the institutions that stand out for imparting medical education are as follows:

(i) Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)

(ii) Research and Professional Practice (RPP)

(iii) Graduation Outcomes (GO)

(iv) Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

(v) Perception

The following are the top 10 medical institutions in the country and the score secured against each parameter as per the NIRF 2023 rankings:

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

AIIMS Delhi
TLR (100)RPC (100)GO (100)OI (100)Perception (100)
98.4793.8598.0770.06100

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

PGIMER, Chandigarh(PradeepGaurs / Shutterstock)
TLRRPCGOOIPerception
88.5383.1579.7964.9771.42

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

CMC, Vellore(Lubap / Wikimedia Commons)
TLRRPCGOOIPerception
91.7648.9789.4861.5290.24

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

NIMHANS, Bengaluru(Wing / Wikimedia Commons)
TLRRPCGOOIPerception
86.9458.8577.2971.2161.53

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

JIPMER, Puducherry(Vtbijoy / Wikimedia Commons)

6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham(Ashishmur / Wikimedia Commons)
TLRRPCGOOIPerception
82.4652.7988.9473.2251.74

7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

SGPGI, Lucknow
TLRRPCGOOIPerception
88.7954.4883.7257.0941.93

8. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

BHU, Varanasi( Kuber Patel, Rosehub / Wikimedia Commons)
TLRRPCGOOIPerception
82.8354.5085.5660.3844.02

9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Kasturba Medical College( MINT Archive)
TLRRPCGOOIPerception
76.6549.7377.4273.7154.22

10. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

SCTIMST, Thiruvananthapuram(Official Website)
TLRRPCGOOIPerception
80.1253.2577.7953.7542.99

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
