Top 10 medical institutions in India as per NIRF Rankings

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which has been accepted by the Ministry of Education, ranks various colleges based on parameters and methodology drawn by the recommendations of the committee set up by the MHRD. AIIMS Delhi topped the list of top medical institutions in India as per NIRF 2023 Rankings

The parameters used for ranking the institutions that stand out for imparting medical education are as follows:

(i) Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)

(ii) Research and Professional Practice (RPP)

(iii) Graduation Outcomes (GO)

(iv) Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

(v) Perception

The following are the top 10 medical institutions in the country and the score secured against each parameter as per the NIRF 2023 rankings:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

AIIMS Delhi

TLR (100) RPC (100) GO (100) OI (100) Perception (100) 98.47 93.85 98.07 70.06 100

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

PGIMER, Chandigarh(PradeepGaurs / Shutterstock)

TLR RPC GO OI Perception 88.53 83.15 79.79 64.97 71.42

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

CMC, Vellore(Lubap / Wikimedia Commons)

TLR RPC GO OI Perception 91.76 48.97 89.48 61.52 90.24

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

NIMHANS, Bengaluru(Wing / Wikimedia Commons)

TLR RPC GO OI Perception 86.94 58.85 77.29 71.21 61.53

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

JIPMER, Puducherry(Vtbijoy / Wikimedia Commons)

6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham(Ashishmur / Wikimedia Commons)

TLR RPC GO OI Perception 82.46 52.79 88.94 73.22 51.74

7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

SGPGI, Lucknow

TLR RPC GO OI Perception 88.79 54.48 83.72 57.09 41.93

8. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

BHU, Varanasi( Kuber Patel, Rosehub / Wikimedia Commons)

TLR RPC GO OI Perception 82.83 54.50 85.56 60.38 44.02

9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Kasturba Medical College( MINT Archive)

TLR RPC GO OI Perception 76.65 49.73 77.42 73.71 54.22

10. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

SCTIMST, Thiruvananthapuram(Official Website)

TLR RPC GO OI Perception 80.12 53.25 77.79 53.75 42.99

