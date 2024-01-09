Top 10 medical institutions in India as per NIRF Rankings
NIRF ranking is based on various parameters and methodology drawn by the committee set up by the MHRD.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which has been accepted by the Ministry of Education, ranks various colleges based on parameters and methodology drawn by the recommendations of the committee set up by the MHRD.
The parameters used for ranking the institutions that stand out for imparting medical education are as follows:
(i) Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)
(ii) Research and Professional Practice (RPP)
(iii) Graduation Outcomes (GO)
(iv) Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)
(v) Perception
The following are the top 10 medical institutions in the country and the score secured against each parameter as per the NIRF 2023 rankings:
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|TLR (100)
|RPC (100)
|GO (100)
|OI (100)
|Perception (100)
|98.47
|93.85
|98.07
|70.06
|100
2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
|TLR
|RPC
|GO
|OI
|Perception
|88.53
|83.15
|79.79
|64.97
|71.42
3. Christian Medical College, Vellore
|TLR
|RPC
|GO
|OI
|Perception
|91.76
|48.97
|89.48
|61.52
|90.24
4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
|TLR
|RPC
|GO
|OI
|Perception
|86.94
|58.85
|77.29
|71.21
|61.53
5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
|TLR
|RPC
|GO
|OI
|Perception
|82.46
|52.79
|88.94
|73.22
|51.74
7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|TLR
|RPC
|GO
|OI
|Perception
|88.79
|54.48
|83.72
|57.09
|41.93
8. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|TLR
|RPC
|GO
|OI
|Perception
|82.83
|54.50
|85.56
|60.38
|44.02
9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|TLR
|RPC
|GO
|OI
|Perception
|76.65
|49.73
|77.42
|73.71
|54.22
10. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
|TLR
|RPC
|GO
|OI
|Perception
|80.12
|53.25
|77.79
|53.75
|42.99
Also Read: List of top 10 research institutions in India as per NIRF Rankings