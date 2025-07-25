Like many, are you also planning to take online courses but don't know if this will work? Planning to enrol in online courses? Harvard shares 6 points to consider before taking online classes

Nowadays, taking up any online course is easy, but the very thought brings in a lot of questions and confusion. To help you clear this dilemma, Harvard University steps in. The varsity has shared these six points to consider before taking an online class.

Online Classes Offer Flexible Scheduling: If you are someone who is lazy, really occupied with household work or are busy in professional work, yet want to earn a degree, online classes are the best way possible. The online classes offer flexible scheduling. Having that flexibility enables you to learn at an optimal time. Whether you’re an early riser, night owl, or prefer to use your lunch break as a study session, you can plan around when you’re most productive and apt to retain new information.

Online Courses Are Just as Rigorous: This may sound confusing, but online learning is rigorous. Many online courses encompass group assignments, while others require proctored exams or a series of assessments. The time allotted for each semester may also be less than normal offline classes. For many, this can be stressful and hectic.

Time Management Is Crucial: Managing time while taking an online course along with your job, family, work commitments, or personal life can be difficult. Online courses, too, require enough time, energy, and persistence to complete. It is better to analyse your daily routine and your limit to absorbing stress before enrolling in any such course.

You Can Learn at Your Own Pace: This is a benefit if you are taking online courses, as you can learn at your own pace. In an online course, you can spend more time with the material, and pause videos or brush up on content covered in previous modules. Rather than skimming over your professors’ talking points, you can research what they’re saying in real time and expand your knowledge on a given topic.

Networking is Important: There are many online courses where you get a chance to meaningfully connect with your classmates. It is important for all to take the initiative to connect with classmates, share helpful resources or ask any questions. Through the process, you’re likely to form strong professional connections with a group of like-minded peers.

You Gain a Global Perspective: Unlike offline classes, online classes allow you to connect with students worldwide. Online learners log in from around the world to participate in programs, enriching the overall educational experience. By discussing and discovering cross-cultural commonalities and differences, you can begin to approach problems from multiple perspectives.