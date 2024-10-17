Study abroad: 10 advantages to know if you are considering to study overseas in 2025

Travelling overseas may seem like a fun activity, but when it comes to pursuing your academic goals in a foreign land, the experience of it is way more different. Not only does it teach you the importance of self-reliance, but also contributes to your overall development. Check the 10 ways how studying abroad can be advantageous for students planning to migrate overseas. (Photo credit: Pexel)

Notably, studying abroad in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and Australia among others has seen a rise among international students. If we look at the scenario in India, students have shown keen interest in travelling outside the country to pursue higher education during the past few years.

A recent survey by statista.com informed that more than 765,000 students migrated from India to study abroad in 2023. As per the report, the number of students migrating from India was the highest since 2016.

It further said that although the number of students going abroad declined drastically during the pandemic, it saw a rise with the opening of international borders.

QS Top Universities has listed some important reasons why students should consider travelling abroad for academic pursuits. Let’s take a look at why studying abroad is considered advantageous for students:

The new way to learn academics:

Students who study abroad will experience a new way of learning academics in the country they migrate to. While the process may be challenging initially, it will let them grasp and understand things from a new perspective.

Makes you self-reliant:

Another plus point of studying abroad is that makes students self-reliant. In other words, they will know how to survive and manage things on their own- from food to expenses, rather than depending on others as may have been the case back home.

Enhances your CV:

As per the QS Top Universities report, the experience and knowledge gained by studying abroad work wonders to enhance students’ CV. Students who learn skills in a new cultural setup are considered more adaptable by employers.

Increase your international job prospects:

Students who study overseas are more likely to procure a working visa easily and seek work opportunities in the international domain as compared to those who do not have experience studying abroad. Alternatively, those who wish to go back home after the completion of their course also stand to benefit in terms of job prospects in their native countries for their international academic experience.

Meet people from different cultures:

When studying abroad, students are exposed to people who hail from different cultures which goes a long way in instilling in them people skills as well as an in-depth knowledge of others.

Forever friendships:

Another advantage of studying abroad is that it opens the doors to new friendships. Chances are that students will make friends in the form of classmates or roommates who share the same study experience and hopefully make bonds for a lifetime.

A life out of your comfort zone:

While staying in the comfort of your home may seem lucrative, it forbids you from learning the challenges of life. By staying alone in a foreign land, you will not only be acquiring knowledge but also become an independent individual who can face life head-on.

Acquire a global mindset:

When students are in a foreign country for a considerable period, they inculcate beliefs and thoughts that are globally relevant and help them steer their future in a significant way.

Let’s you explore the country in an unforgettable manner:

A perk of studying abroad is that it lets students explore the country they migrate to in an unforgettable manner. During their free time, students can go out and gather firsthand experience of places they may have only heard about in books or movies. Besides, they can also explore new places and learn about their history and significance.

The experience of a lifetime:

To sum it up, studying abroad will be not only be an intellectually stimulating experience but also emotionally gratifying one for most individuals who want to be successful in life. The memories and knowledge you gain during your stay will stay with you throughout your life.

