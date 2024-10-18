The fastest way to build your digital marketing career in 2024

Remember when JIO turned the digital world upside down by offering free data in India? It wasn’t just a telecom revolution—it was a digital awakening. Even our parents, who initially didn't grab a JIO SIM, found themselves navigating social media more frequently. This shift wasn't just about cheaper calls; it was about a massive change in digital behaviour. Suddenly, everyone was sharing videos and using apps more actively. The result? A skyrocketing digital penetration that transformed how we live and work. If you're eyeing a career in digital marketing, now's the time.(File)

If you're eyeing a career in digital marketing, now's the time. With the entire country online, digital marketing has become indispensable, whether you're aiming to market the next big tech product or your homemade achar. Here’s a step-by-step guide to rapidly advancing your digital marketing career.

Dive into real experience

Let’s cut to the chase: digital marketing isn’t just about learning theories. It’s about doing. While knowing concepts is useful, it's not enough. To stand out, you need hands-on experience. Start with personal projects—build a blog, launch an e-commerce site, or create a social media profile. Here’s why:

● Blogging: Start your own blog to understand SEO, content creation, and audience engagement. It’s a practical way to grasp how content drives traffic and builds an online presence.

● E-commerce: Launch an online store to learn about product sourcing, marketing, and customer service. Platforms like Shopify or WooCommerce are great for beginners. They offer free plans and make setting up a store straightforward.

● Social Media Profiles: Develop and grow a social media profile. Whether it’s on Instagram or Facebook, growing a profile from scratch teaches you about algorithms, engagement, and analytics.

If you prefer structured learning, you can also consider enrolling in intensive programmes that emphasize practical learning. Programmes with high placement rates are a good way to identify practical courses as they would be focussing on real-world skills rather than just theoretical knowledge. They push you to create real marketing campaigns and analyse their effectiveness, which is invaluable experience.

Learn from the best

Immerse yourself in digital marketing communities. Follow industry leaders on social media, subscribe to relevant blogs, and participate in webinars. The digital marketing field evolves rapidly, and staying updated is crucial. Learning from your own mistakes helps, but it's slow. If you can find a mentor who can guide you on your journey and share perspectives from their experience, it will expose you to many many more ways of thinking which will accelerate your learning.

Master essential tools and skills

While learning tools is easy, you have to understand the larger business context and then figure how to use tools to drive that. There are different kinds of skills you can start with and gain a niche within it.

● Analytics: Understanding data is key. Learn to use tools like Google Analytics to track and analyse website traffic. Being able to interpret data helps in making informed decisions and optimizing marketing strategies.

● Advertising: Familiarize yourself with online advertising platforms like Google Ads and Facebook Ads. Learn how to create effective ad campaigns and measure their success.

● SEO: Master the basics of Search Engine Optimization. It’s about making your content visible on search engines. Learn keyword research, on-page SEO, and link building.

● Content Creation: Develop skills in creating compelling content—whether it’s blog posts, social media updates, or videos. High-quality content is central to attracting and retaining customers.

Network and build your brand

Networking can significantly impact your career. Connect with industry professionals on LinkedIn, attend digital marketing meetups, and join relevant online forums. Building a strong network not only helps in learning but also opens up job opportunities. Additionally, start building your personal brand. Share your digital marketing projects and successes on platforms like LinkedIn or Medium. Showcasing your work publicly can attract potential employers or clients.

Apply and adapt

Once you’ve built a portfolio through personal projects and gained practical experience, start applying for jobs. Tailor your resume and cover letter to highlight your hands-on experience and skills. During interviews, emphasize your real-world projects and the results you achieved.

Be prepared to adapt. The digital marketing landscape is always changing, so flexibility and continuous learning are crucial. Stay curious, keep experimenting, and be open to new strategies and technologies.

Conclusion

Building a career in digital marketing is no longer a distant dream; it’s an achievable goal with the right approach. Embrace the digital world’s dynamic nature, and you’ll find yourself at the forefront of an ever-evolving field. So, get started today. The digital space is vast, and your opportunities are limitless.

(Author Eshu Sharma is Co-founder & Head of Academics and Social, Kraftshala. Views expressed here are personal.)