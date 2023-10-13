Time management tips for students: Try the Pomodoro technique for a better outcome

Do you find it difficult to focus on what you are studying for a long time? Do you find it difficult to complete your daily study goals? Then what you need is to learn how to effectively study with time management. Students studying before examination (representational image).(HT File Photo)

Time management is an important component for a student preparing for exams, especially competitive exams like CSE, NEET, CAT, etc. Every hardworking student makes good use of time management to excel in their exams. But sometimes you need to be a smart worker too.

What is the Pomodoro Technique

The Pomodoro technique is a smarter way of effectively using time management to complete your tasks. Developed by Francesco Cirillo, the owner of Cirillo Consulting, the Pomodoro technique is an effective time management method.

The Pomodoro technique helps a user to effectively deal with time while performing a task and also helps in higher productivity as an outcome.

How to use the Pomodoro Technique

The following are the steps involved in a Pomodoro technique:

Identify the task you need to complete. For students, this could be a set of study portions that need to be completed.

Set the timer for 25 minutes. Use a stop clock/ alarm clock for the purpose. From the time you begin the task, set the timer to 25 minutes. You can divide a bigger task into chunks to be completed within 25 minutes.

Work dedicatedly during this time assigned to complete your task. Focus properly with no distractions around for the 25 minutes assigned

Once it is 25 minutes and the alarm sounds, take a break for 4-5 minutes. Try to stay within the break time by not exceeding.

Now repeat the process again for the next 25 mins with 4-5 minutes as break time. This can be repeated for 3-4 times back to back.

Once the process is repeated and the task is completed, take a longer break for like 30 minutes before you move to your next task.

This will ensure that with regular short break time in between and being focussed during the study/task time, your task is completed within the stipulated time and also with a better outcome.

There are many learning techniques used by students and Pomodoro is one among them. Hard work definitely pays and so does smart work.

