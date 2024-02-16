Top 10 B-Schools globally as per FT MBA rankings 2024

An MBA degree is the choice of many professionals and aspirants as it enhances the marketability of an individual in the job market. With an MBA degree also comes the opportunity to build leadership skills and grow your network with valuable professional contacts. With an MBA degree also comes the opportunity to build leadership skills and grow your network with valuable professional contacts.(HT File)

It is important for aspirants and professionals who dream of embarking on their MBA journey to be a part of the best B-School, that can propel their career in the right direction.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2024 used 20 parameters to come up with the list of best B-schools globally. Here are the top 10 B-Schools according to FT Global MBA Rankings 2024:

University of Pennsylvania: Wharton US Insead France Columbia Business School US SDA Bocconi School of Management Italy IESE Business School Spain Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management US MIT: Sloan US London Business School UK Cornell University: Johnson US University of Chicago: Booth US

The parameters used in the ranking methodology are alumni networks, carbon footprint, weighted salary, salary percentage increase, FT research rank, faculty with doctorates, international course experience, international mobility, international students, value for money, ESG and net zero teaching, aims achieved, careers service, employed at 3 months, international faculty, female students, female faculty, career progress, sector diversity and location by primary campus.

Also Read: FT Global MBA Rankings 2024: 6 Indian B-schools featured, ISB tops the list