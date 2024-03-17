 Top 10 online MBA schools as per FT 2024 rankings - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Top 10 online MBA schools as per FT 2024 rankings

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 17, 2024 02:06 PM IST

The ranking is based on 20 criteria. 9 of them are based on the Alumni responses, 10 are based on school data and the remaining are based on the research rank.

An MBA degree can open the windows to a challenging and demanding career path for many. This is why the number of candidates who enrol in a B-school sees an uptick every year.

Now with many courses available online, it is imperative that candidates take time to understand which course is worthy enough to invest their time, energy and money.(Pixabay)
Now with many courses available online, it is imperative that candidates take time to understand which course is worthy enough to invest their time, energy and money.(Pixabay)

An MBA degree is the choice of many professionals and aspirants as it enhances the marketability of an individual in the job market. Now with many courses available online, it is imperative that candidates take time to understand which course is worthy enough to invest their time, energy and money.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the Financial Times (FT) survey for the top-ranking online MBA programmes globally, 25 schools responded of which a top 10 list was made.

Selection Criteria:

The colleges were selected if they were accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) or Equis. The programmes must have run for four consecutive years and 70 per cent of the content must be delivered online to be featured in the list.

According to FT, the ranking is based on 20 criteria. Nine of them are based on the Alumni responses, ten are based on school data and the remaining are based on the research rank.

Based on the ranking criteria and selection process, the following are the top 10 online MBA schools globally.

PositionName of the B SchoolLocation
1
IE Business School
Spain
2
Imperial College Business School
UK
3Warwick Business SchoolUK
4
University of Southern California: Marshall
US
5Carnegie Mellon: TepperUS
6Durham University Business SchoolUK
7AGSM at UNSW Business SchoolAustralia
8Politecnico di Milano School of ManagementItaly
9
Birmingham Business School
UK
10
University of Bradford School of Management
UK

Also Read: Top 10 B-Schools globally as per FT MBA rankings 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Features / Top 10 online MBA schools as per FT 2024 rankings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On