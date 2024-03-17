Top 10 online MBA schools as per FT 2024 rankings

An MBA degree can open the windows to a challenging and demanding career path for many. This is why the number of candidates who enrol in a B-school sees an uptick every year. Now with many courses available online, it is imperative that candidates take time to understand which course is worthy enough to invest their time, energy and money.(Pixabay)

An MBA degree is the choice of many professionals and aspirants as it enhances the marketability of an individual in the job market. Now with many courses available online, it is imperative that candidates take time to understand which course is worthy enough to invest their time, energy and money.

As per the Financial Times (FT) survey for the top-ranking online MBA programmes globally, 25 schools responded of which a top 10 list was made.

Selection Criteria:

The colleges were selected if they were accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) or Equis. The programmes must have run for four consecutive years and 70 per cent of the content must be delivered online to be featured in the list.

According to FT, the ranking is based on 20 criteria. Nine of them are based on the Alumni responses, ten are based on school data and the remaining are based on the research rank.

Based on the ranking criteria and selection process, the following are the top 10 online MBA schools globally.

Position Name of the B School Location 1 IE Business School Spain 2 Imperial College Business School UK 3 Warwick Business School UK 4 University of Southern California: Marshall US 5 Carnegie Mellon: Tepper US 6 Durham University Business School UK 7 AGSM at UNSW Business School Australia 8 Politecnico di Milano School of Management Italy 9 Birmingham Business School UK 10 University of Bradford School of Management UK

