USC President Carol Folt to ramp up the university’s long-standing relationship with India

President of the University of Southern California (USC), Carol Folt, led a delegation of deans, faculty researchers and senior administrators on a three-city tour in India, to ramp up the university’s long-standing relationship with the country. According to a press release by USC, the tour featured an innovation summit, panel discussions and alumni events.(Twitter Handle @PresidentFolt)

According to a press release by USC, the tour featured an innovation summit, panel discussions and alumni events. Folt and her delegation met with dignitaries, business and academic leaders, hundreds of university alumni, and Indian journalists in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

“Through this partnership, our students can develop specialized knowledge and a network of support necessary for launching new products or new businesses, for shaping policy or inventing solutions to challenges in health care, sustainability, science and technology," said Carol Folt.

USC informed that Folt expressed her desire to create the West Coast hub for a two-way, American-Indian collaboration and also stressed that USC intends to continue to find ways to build partnerships with entities based in India.

In remarks throughout her trip, Folt emphasised similarities between Los Angeles and Mumbai. Nearly 2,700 students from India are enrolled at USC. Indian students now represent 16% of the university’s international enrollment, which exceeded 17,000 this year, informed the press release.

“As a global leader in both education and research, we believe that the bridge between USC and India will provide thousands more students from India with opportunities to pursue their dreams, positioning them to influence development, economic growth, policy and innovation at home and worldwide,” Folt said.