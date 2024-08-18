Vocabulary Made Easy series: Stay on top of your game with good language skills

Do you want to stay on top of your game at your workplace? Having good communication skills can help you climb the career ladder without much hassles. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.(Pixabay)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Fervent (Adjective)

Meaning: having or displaying a passionate intensity/ hot, burning, or glowing

Example: It was his fervent wish to be reunited with his brother

Fervid (Adjective)

Meaning: intensely enthusiastic or passionate, especially to an excessive degree

Example: Combined with fervid Methodism, you've got ruthless certainty

Fetter (Noun)

Meaning: a chain or manacle used to restrain a prisoner, typically placed around the ankles

Example: There are strict fetters on the ability of the court to imply further terms

Feud (Noun)

Meaning: a prolonged and bitter quarrel or dispute

Example: She became involved in a long and bitter feud with her neighbours

Fiasco (Noun)

Meaning: a complete failure, especially a ludicrous or humiliating one

Example: Everything seemed to go wrong and the whole event turned into a humiliating fiasco

Fiat (Noun)

Meaning: a formal authorization or proposition; a decree

Example: The reforms left most prices fixed by government fiat

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

The party was so badly planned it ended in a total __________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Fiasco, Fiat) His will started a family ____________ that was never resolved. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Feud, Fiasco) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Fiat? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Fervent? Can you think of some sentences using the word Fervid?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

