West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has not released WBJEE Result yet. The new date and time of result declaration is awaited by candidates and other stakeholders. WBJEE Result: Check list of top engineering colleges in West Bengal as per NIRF rankings

Amid all the delay in announcement of the results due to various legal proceedings, candidates who have appeared for the examination and are waiting for their results can check the list of top engineering colleges in West Bengal as per NIRF Rankings.

Among the top 100 engineering institutes as per NIRF rankings 2024, IIT Kharagpur had secured 5th position with a score of 76.88. Jadavpur University was placed at number 12th position with a score of 65.62. National Institute of Technology, NIT Durgapur had secured 44th rank with a score of 56.26. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur is in 49th position with score of 54.17.

In rank band 101-150, Amity University of North Twenty Four Parganas and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology of Nadia district were enlisted.

In rank band 151-200, Institute of Engineering & Management in Kolkata has secured a place and in rank band 201-300, Haldia Institute of Technology in Haldia, Narula Institute of Technology, Kolkata and JIS College of Engineering, Kalyani were placed.

About WBJEE results

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination result was scheduled to be out on August 7, 2025. As per reports, the result was postponed due to a Calcutta High Court directive in a contempt case.

Justice Kausik Chanda initiated the suo motu contempt case after receiving communications from merit-listed candidates of the postgraduate medical and allied sciences entrance test JEMAS-PG and the undergraduate entrance test WBJEE, Telegraph reported.

WBJEE result 2025 postponed, was scheduled for today

The WBJEE examination was held on April 27 in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on May 9 and the last date to raise objections was May 11, 2025.