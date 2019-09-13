Ferozepur’s differently abled girl lives dream, gets to be DC for a day

education

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:17 IST

Attitude decides altitude. This saying got a fresh lease of life with an arts stream Class-11 girl student, Anmol Beri, 15, stunted in height at 2 feet 8 inches (2’8”) and suffering from a congenital movement disorder, Locomotors Disease, functioning as the deputy commissioner of the district for a day on Friday.

A native of Bank Colony, Ferozepur City, Anmol, a consistent topper through out school, got the opportunity two weeks ago when deputy commissioner Chander Gaind himself invited her to function as the district head for a day.

Gaind had visited her school, RSD Raj Rattan School, for a drug de-addiction seminar, where Anmol had expressed her desire to become a DC. Principal Parveen Aul had also praised the girl for her academic performance, with scores of 95% in Class 9 and 85.6% in Class 10.

“Seeing her desire to become the deputy commissioner, Anmol Beri was made to sit in the DC’s chamber for a day to let her experience how a district is handled,” Gaind told HT.

Priorities of ‘DC madam’

On Friday morning, an official vehicle picked up Anmol from her home and a red carpet was rolled out for her at the DC office; Gaind himself received her. Anmol was given a chair next to the DC. Local MLA Parminder Singh Pinki MLA also visited the DC office to welcome the one-day ‘in-charge’.

Even as Anmol enjoyed the fame and the power, she also exhibited a clear sense of her priorities. She asked officials to work to eliminate the stray cattle menace and devise strategies to reduce pollution. She, along with Gaind, inspected government offices, and also interacted with representative of departments.

Gaind added, “When I met the child, I could see that she had extraordinary determination and zest to pursue higher studies. I salute her willpower and wish that not only she becomes the DC, but rises to the post of the chief secretary.” An emotional Chetna Beri, Anmol’s mother, said, “On her birth, people demotivated us a lot. Now, with her determination to succeed and intelligence, she has made me proud. I feel on top of the world.”

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 20:14 IST