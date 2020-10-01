e-paper
Home / Education / Final exams in West Bengal’s colleges and universities start today

Final exams in West Bengal’s colleges and universities start today

Final exams in West Bengal's colleges and universities start today

education Updated: Oct 01, 2020 09:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The University Grants Commission had allowed the West Bengal government to hold final year exams in colleges and universities within October 18. (ANI file)
The University Grants Commission had allowed the West Bengal government to hold final year exams in colleges and universities within October 18. (ANI file)
         

The final exams and terminal semester examinations in West Bengal’s colleges and universities will start from Thursday.

The state government has asked the power supply corporations to maintain uninterrupted supply as students would have to download the question papers and upload the answer sheets using internet.

“Advisory issued to CESC & WBSEB to provide uninterrupted power during examinations from 1st October to 18th,” tweeted Partha Chatterjee, education minister of West Bengal.

 

The University Grants Commission had allowed the West Bengal government to hold final year exams in colleges and universities within October 18.

Students, living in remote villages, however apprehend the worst as internet connection is very weak in some villages, particularly in the remote islands of the Sunderbans.

“As internet connection is weak in some villages and towns, students have been given the option to submit the answer scripts at colleges within a stipulated time after writing the exam. For this, students have been asked to write the exam somewhere near the college if necessary. Officials and teachers will be there to assist the students if they face any difficulty,” said an education department official.

The apex education body has, however, requested the state government to ensure that results are published preferably by October-end so that admission to post graduate and PhD programs can start soon.

Some universities such as Presidency University and engineering departments in Jadavpur University have already held the exams and published the results.

