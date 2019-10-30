Finance, consulting firms are key recruiters at IIMs and other B-schools

education

Finance and consulting firms are key recruiters at top B-Schools of India including at several Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) during the ongoing summer placement season.

IIM Calcutta said in an email that it placed 480 of its students in 136 companies with “finance and consulting firms accounting for 43.2% of the total offers” including international positions offered by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Hexaware.

Citibank (15) closely followed by Goldman Sachs (11) were the largest recruiters in the Banking and Finance sector.

The sector also saw first timers including NIIF, Indigrid, White Oak Capital Management among others.

IIM-C said consulting sector made the maximum offers and saw participation from companies like McKinsey, Bain &co, Boston Consulting Group, KPMG,and EY. BCG and Accenture Strategy were the largest recruiters hiring 19 and 17 interns respectively.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) Monday said that it has completed its summer placement with over 100 companies making 446 offers to its students in domains including marketing, finance and consulting.

At IIM-B while 127 offers were for the consulting domain from firms like Bain & Co (19), Accenture Strategy (18), Boston Consulting Group (13), AT Kearney (12), McKinsey & Co (11) and Nomura Consulting (6). While 79 offers were for marketing roles, 72 were for the finance and investment domains. Of the 72 offers were made by finance, banking and investments sector, Goldman Sachs made 13 offers, Avendus Capital (7), Citibank (5) , JP Morgan (5) and Bajaj Finserv made four offers.

At IIM Lucknow, of the entire batch of 481, 41% offers were from consulting and finance including Jp Morgan, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs, AT Kearney, BCG and Auctus Advisors. IIM-L also said that sales and marketing roles were accepted by 25% of students.

Among individual companies, e-commerce major Amazon was a top recruiter that hired 31 at IIM-L and 24 at IIM-B. IIM-A said its summer placement will begin in the first week of November.

At XLRI Jamshedpur, consulting, finance and sales and marketing made more than 50% of the offers to the entire batch of 361. B-Schools including XLRI and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade said gthe stipend offered to their students this summer placemen t season were 10% to 15% higher than last year.

To be sure, summer placements are not same as final placement but indicative of how the recruitment season at campuses may unfold over the next three months.

Other firms including Mahindra & Mahindra, Godrej, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Uniliver,, Nestle, ITC Ltd, Coca-Cola, Asian Paints, Dabur, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Samsung, Uber were lead recruiters.

