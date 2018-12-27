GAIL Recruitment 2018: Application for various posts ends soon, know when is the last date

Last date to apply for GAIL recruitment will end soon. GAIL has invited applications for various posts of officers and engineers. Online application process began on December 15 to recruit for 176 vacancies. Last date to apply online for GAIL recruitment is December 31.

GAIL will recruit 176 candidates for as many as 18 different posts including senior engineer and senior officer in various departments and officer of official language.

The selection process includes group discussion and/ or personal interview (tentatively).

GAIL RECRUITMENT 2018: Details of posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical): 15 posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 30 posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical): 25 posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 13 posts

Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 2 posts

Senior Engineer (Civil): 6 posts

Senior Officer (F&S): 5 posts

Senior Officer (C&P): 4 posts

Senior Officer (BIS): 5 posts

Senior Engineer (Telecom/ Telemetry): 3 posts

Senior Officer (Marketing): 30 posts

Senior Officer (F&A): 15 posts

Senior Officer (HR): 15 posts

Senior Officer (Law): 1 post

Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 1post

Senior Officer (Medical Services): 2 posts

Officer (Laboratory): 2 posts

Officer (Official Language): 2 posts

How to apply online for GAIL Recruitment

Visit the official website of GAIL

Click on ‘Careers’ section displayed on the top right hand side

Click on the applying to GAIL

Career opportunities page will open

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option given beside the GAIL recruitment notification column

Fill up the form and click on submit.

Download and take a print out of the same.

Candidates can visit gailonline.com to check the official notification and to apply online.

GAIL recruitment: Here’s the direct link to apply online

