GAIL Recruitment 2018: Application for various posts ends soon, know when is the last date
Last date to apply for GAIL recruitment will end soon. GAIL has invited applications for various posts of officers and engineers. Online application process began on December 15 to recruit for 176 vacancies. Last date to apply online for GAIL recruitment is December 31.
GAIL will recruit 176 candidates for as many as 18 different posts including senior engineer and senior officer in various departments and officer of official language.
Click here to check the official notification of GAIL recruitment
The selection process includes group discussion and/ or personal interview (tentatively).
GAIL RECRUITMENT 2018: Details of posts
Senior Engineer (Chemical): 15 posts
Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 30 posts
Senior Engineer (Electrical): 25 posts
Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 13 posts
Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 2 posts
Senior Engineer (Civil): 6 posts
Senior Officer (F&S): 5 posts
Senior Officer (C&P): 4 posts
Senior Officer (BIS): 5 posts
Senior Engineer (Telecom/ Telemetry): 3 posts
Senior Officer (Marketing): 30 posts
Senior Officer (F&A): 15 posts
Senior Officer (HR): 15 posts
Senior Officer (Law): 1 post
Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 1post
Senior Officer (Medical Services): 2 posts
Officer (Laboratory): 2 posts
Officer (Official Language): 2 posts
How to apply online for GAIL Recruitment
Visit the official website of GAIL
Click on ‘Careers’ section displayed on the top right hand side
Click on the applying to GAIL
Career opportunities page will open
Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option given beside the GAIL recruitment notification column
Fill up the form and click on submit.
Download and take a print out of the same.
Candidates can visit gailonline.com to check the official notification and to apply online.
GAIL recruitment: Here’s the direct link to apply online
First Published: Dec 27, 2018 12:35 IST