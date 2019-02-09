GATE 2019 exams today, read these hacks before you attempt your paper

IIT Madras will conduct the remaining two examinations of GATE 2019 from today February 9 and it will conclude on February 10, 2019. The previous exam sessions were conducted on February 2 and 3.

The exam will commence at 9: 30 am and end at 12:30 am for Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC) paper and Electrical Engineering (EE) from 2: 30 pm to 5:30 pm. GATE 2019 exam is being conducted in compter based test mode.

As per a recent notification, “The government are ready to provide help to students whose flights got cancelled due to weather problems in Srinagar. Such students can register themselves with the Assistant Commissioner Central in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir - ACC Qazi Irfan Sb. 9419484646 (acckashmir@gmail.com).”

GATE 2019 is a qualifying examination for M.E/M.Tech./Ph.D admissions and PSU recruitment.

GATE 2019: Last minute tips to crack the exam

Keep the admit card ready and keep it safe

Get your admit card printed and keep a soft copy of the same stored in your mailbox so that you don’t face any problem if you misplace the hard copy.

Please don’t panic on the day of the exam and drink water at regular intervals, if possible.

*Always remember, being confident will get you “more” marks. So, don’t lose confidence.

*Eat Healthy, drink more water and get sleep for 8-9 hours. Don’t try to over exert or read anything extra especially in the week before the exam.

Read each question and options carefully and decide whether you can answer it or not.

*If you find any question difficult, please proceed to the next question.

*Firstly go through the paper and identify the questions which you can answer first and start answering them one by one without any mistakes.

*During the second round, try to answer all unanswered questions which you have decided to answer them in the next round.

*There will be a couple of questions, which are very lengthy in nature but very simple. These are unit or conversion-based questions.

Finally, hard work and confidence will help you to crack the GATE Exam. Attempt GATE exam with the full positivity and give maximum try to perform the best.

The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war. Please do not feel low if you underperform in the exam. GATE is one of those opportunities and not the only opportunity.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 08:15 IST