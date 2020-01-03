GATE 2020 admit card released at gate.iitd.ac.in, download hall ticket now

education

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 19:47 IST

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday released the admit card or hall ticket for GATE 2020 examination.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the GATE 2020 official website.

Around 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

Steps to download GATE 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2020 official website at gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for GATE 2020 admit card

Step 3: Key in your login details in the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)and submit

Step 4: Download the GATE admit card 2020

GATE 2020 examinations will be held on February 1, 2, 8, 9. The examinations will be held in Forenoon session (9.30am to 12.30pm and afternoon session (2.30pm to 5.30pm).

According to the schedule, exams of IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH papers will be held in the forenoon session on February 1, while the exams of CY, ME2, PI papers will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

The exams of AR, BM, BT, CH, MA, MN, ST, XE, XL papers will be held in the forenoon session on February 2, while the exams of AE, AG, EC, GG papers will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

The exams of EE, EY, TF papers will be held in the forenoon session on February 8, while the exam of CS paper will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

The exams of CE1 paper will be held in the forenoon session on February 9, while the exams of CE2 paper will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.