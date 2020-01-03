GATE 2020 Admit Card to be released today, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 10:25 IST

Indian Institute of Delhi will release GATE 2020 admit card today at its official website. According to the information bulletin, the GATE 2020 admit card will be released online on January 3, 2020.

GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1,2,8 and 9. Around 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their GATE 2020 admit card online at gate.iitd.ac.in.

How to download GATE 2020 Admit card:

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2020 official website at gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads GATE 2020 admit card

Step 3: Key in your login details in the GATE 2020 admit card

Step 4: Download the GATE admit card 2020