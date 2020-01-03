e-paper
GATE 2020 Admit Card to be released today, here’s how to download

GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1,2,8 and 9. Around 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2020 10:25 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GATE scores are used for admission to post-graduate engineering programs in centrally-funded Indian institutes including the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology.
GATE scores are used for admission to post-graduate engineering programs in centrally-funded Indian institutes including the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology.
         

Indian Institute of Delhi will release GATE 2020 admit card today at its official website. According to the information bulletin, the GATE 2020 admit card will be released online on January 3, 2020.

GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1,2,8 and 9. Around 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their GATE 2020 admit card online at gate.iitd.ac.in.

How to download GATE 2020 Admit card:

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2020 official website at gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads GATE 2020 admit card

Step 3: Key in your login details in the GATE 2020 admit card

Step 4: Download the GATE admit card 2020

