GATE Topper 2020: NIT Patna boy Abhash Rai bags 1st rank

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 11:56 IST

Abhash Rai, a fourth year B.Tech student of National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Patna , has secured the first rank in the country in Electrical Engineering stream of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examinations, the results of which were declared by IIT Delhi on Friday. Abhash scored 87.33 marks out of 100.

Abhash, 22, who topped in his stream in the first attempt, said that it was truly a proud moment for his family.

After checking the result, Abhash, said, “I was expecting to bag a rank among top 10 students, but I was not expecting the first rank. My parents are feeling proud today and my hard work has paid off.”

Discussing his study strategy, he said that he had joined a Patna-based coaching institute.

“I was preparing hard for the Gate exam. After November, I devoted all my time to study .”

Abhash, whose father, Upendra Nath Rai , is a farmer , and mother, Saroj Rai, who is a home-maker, Abhash wants to join the Public Sector and Undertaking sector after completing graduation to support his family financially.

“I want to prepare for the UPSC exam in future, however, my short-term goal is to get a government job so that I can support my family financially.”