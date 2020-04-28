e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Ghaziabad admin writes to director school education, wants summer vacation to be declared from May 1

Ghaziabad admin writes to director school education, wants summer vacation to be declared from May 1

The academic session in schools in the district was scheduled to begin from May 1. However, the country is currently under a grip of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

education Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ghaziabad
A recommendation has been made to the director of education to declare the summer vacation from May 1 instead of May 20.
A recommendation has been made to the director of education to declare the summer vacation from May 1 instead of May 20.(HT file)
         

The district administration has written to the director school education, Uttar Pradesh to declare the summer vacation for schools from May 1 instead of May 20 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The academic session in schools in the district was scheduled to begin from May 1. However, the country is currently under a grip of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A recommendation has been made to the director of education to declare the summer vacation from May 1 instead of May 20. The academic session can be started from June 15, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The recommendation was made upon the request of several parent associations and students, he added.

tags
top news
Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days
Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: Bengal students’ tool to analyse if a coughing person is Covid-19 carrier
LIVE: Bengal students’ tool to analyse if a coughing person is Covid-19 carrier
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
iPhone users can now make group calls on WhatsApp with up to 8 people
iPhone users can now make group calls on WhatsApp with up to 8 people
2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift to receive heavy styling updates
2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift to receive heavy styling updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News