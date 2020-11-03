e-paper
Goa schools to reopen for students of classes 10 and 12 from November 21

The decision was taken at a meeting of officials of the education department along with the Chief Minister who is also the education minister earlier in the day.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 18:09 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The Goa government has decided to recommence classes for students of Std 10 and 12 beginning November 21, when the Diwali vacation is scheduled to end, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Tuesday.
The Goa government has decided to recommence classes for students of Std 10 and 12 beginning November 21, when the Diwali vacation is scheduled to end, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of officials of the education department along with the Chief Minister who is also the education minister earlier in the day.

“We have reviewed the situation and it was a unanimous decision that from November 21 classes for Std 10 and 12 will recommence by following all the SOPs. The decision will be communicated to the schools,” Sawant told reporters.

Goa was among the states to decide against the reopening of schools when the central government gave states the go ahead to reopen schools. An earlier meeting of the department officials with parents and teachers had taken a decision to defer the reopening of schools.

The number of Covid-19 cases has since fallen and the state is now reporting around 200 fresh cases per day which is higher than during the initial days of the pandemic but lower than the highs of September and October when the state was reporting in excess of 500 fresh cases a day and on some days touching as much as 700 cases a day.

No decision has been taken for restarting other classes for now, the chief minister said.

