Goa students to get lessons in harmony, road safety

Education director Vandana Rao said the government is focusing on promoting awareness on road safety and civic responsibilities among school and college students.

Panaji
School and college students in Goa will now be imparted lessons in inculcating spirit of harmony and brotherhood as part of civic responsibilities, an official said on Thursday.

Education director Vandana Rao said the government is focusing on promoting awareness on road safety and civic responsibilities among school and college students.

A grant-in-aid scheme, “Marg Suraksha”, has been introduced by the government in this regard, she said.

Under the scheme, schools and colleges will have to establish civic clubs to promote harmony and spirit of brotherhood, especially among students, transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities, Rao said.

