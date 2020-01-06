Government jobs 2020: Look at some major exams this year

education

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:30 IST

Most of you, after completing your Class12th, graduation and post-graduation, might be looking out for jobs. Government jobs still continue to be the most sought after in India.

Candidates across the country will vie for government jobs in 2020 and it helps prepare a plan if one has a timeline and schedule of the examinations.

Here’s a list of some of the major government examinations in 2020:

1. Banks: The banking sector is a major employer in India. Most national and private banks organize exams to fill vacancies across the country. Some of the major banks that will conduct entrance exam this year include SBI, RBI, IBPS, Canara Bank, NABARD and others.

• SBI SO 2020 - Specialist officers are those from particular fields such as engineering, law, customer service, finance etc. There is a separate exam conducted by the State Bank of India to fill these vacancies. Only an individual with the required qualifications can only sit for the specialist officers’ examination.

Online Registration: 2nd week of January 2020

Mains Examination: 1st week of February 2020

• IBPS Clerk 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body and conducts exams to recruit candidates in all the public sector banks.

Online Registration: 4th week of August 2020

Preliminary Examination: November- December 2020

Mains Examination: January 2021

• SBI Clerk 2020: Almost all banking aspirants apply for SBI vacancies. The eligibility criteria for this examination are aspirants should be between the age of 20 to 28 years and have a graduation degree.

Online Registration: 2nd January 2020

Preliminary Examination: March 2020

Mains Examination: 19th August 2020

• RBI Assistant 2020: The Reserve Bank of India will also conduct examination to recruit bank assistants. The candidate should be in age group of 20-30 years and possess a graduate degree.

Online Registration: December 23, 2019

Preliminary Examination: February 14 and 15 2020

Mains Examination: March 2020

2. SSC: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also released the new examination calendar for the year 2020-21. SSC recruits candidates to various posts in ministries, departments and organizations of the Government of India.

• SSC CGL 2020: SSC holds Combined Graduate Level Examination for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts.

Online Registration: September 15-October 15, 2020

Tier-I examination: To be announced

• SSC CHSL LDC/DEO (10+2) 2020: SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination for recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO).

Online Registration: Till January 10, 2020

Tier 1 examination: March 16 to 27, 2020

Tier 2 examination: June 28, 2020

• SSC MTS 2020: The SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – Non Technical staff is recruited on C-Grade (non-gazette, non-ministerial category) posts in the Government of India.

Online Registration: June 2, 2020

Tier 1 Examination: October 26 to November 13, 2020

Tier 2 Examination: March 1, 2021

3. UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission is known for conducting examination to select civil servants for IAS, IRS, IPS and other vacancies.

• UPSC 2020: UPSC conducts Civil Services exam to recruit candidates for different All India Services and Central Civil Services for various departments of the Government of India.

Online Registration: February 12, 2020

Preliminary Examination: May 31, 2020

Mains Examination: September 18, 2020

• UPSC NDA 2020: National Defence Academy Exams are for those who want to make their career in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

Online Registration: January 8 to 28, 2020

Mains Examination: April 19, 2020

4. UGC/CSIR NET: The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professors only or Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both.

• UGC/CSIR NET 2020: The University Grants Commission has released notification for NET exams. The candidates can then apply to vacancies at various colleges/ universities.

Online Registration: March 16 to April 16, 2020

Mains Examination: June 15-20, 2020

5. Railways: The Indian Railways recruits a huge number of people every year for various positions. The exams are conducted by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

• RRB NTPC 2020: RRB conducts NTPC Recruitment for various posts such as junior clerk-cum-typist, accounts clerk-cum-typist, junior time keeper, trains clerk, commercial-cum-ticket Clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, senior commercial-cum-ticket clerk, senior clerk-cum-typist, junior account assistant-cum-typist, senior time keeper, commercial apprentice and station master in various zonal railways and production units of Indian Railways.

Online Registration: 1st week of March, 2020

Stage 1 CBT Exam: June to September, 2020

• RRB JE 2020: The JE examination is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant in Indian Railways.

Online Registration: First week of January, 2020

Stage 1 CBT Exam: April-May, 2020