Govt’s decision to not hold board exams till Feb 2021 has brought clarity: Delhi school principals

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:59 IST

School principals in the national capital believe that the government’s announcement of not conducting board exams till February 2021, has brought some clarity for them and they will have time to prepare students accordingly. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had on Tuesday ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Usually, the practical exams are conducted in January and theory exams begin every year in February and conclude in March.

“As per the latest information from the board, the examination dates will be announced soon, and students’ own schools will not be their examination centres,” Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern School, Shalimar Bagh.

“Also, the examinations will be conducted in the same manner as they always have been without any further reduction in syllabus. I would also advise the children to start maintaining their practical files as the board may plan on conducting the practical exams physically,” she said.

Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS-RNE Ghaziabad, said: “After receiving this clarity on dates, we will be planning our pre-boards exams in the offline mode and will reopen it for doubt sessions for class 10 and 12. The school premises will maintain all guidelines and protocol in place”.

“CBSE has also expressed the flexibility in the conduction practical exams, and has directed teachers to give their hand on experience where the practical can’t take place due to the pandemic situation,” she said.

According to Priyanka Barara, Principal, MRG School in Rohini, the announcement made by the government has brought clarity and is encouraging.

“The fact that board exams will not be held in February has come as a relief for the anxious students. More time would mean sound preparation for the boards and students will gain confidence,” she said.

Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS-Indirapuram said the announcement by Ministry of Education, put the apprehensive students and parents at ease about the mode of exam and syllabus pattern. “No more syllabus reduction has been announced and rest everything remains the same like before. Relaxation in attendance has been brought in looking at the current remote learning situation,” she said.

“The datesheet is likely to be announced very soon and it will provide students and teachers enough time to plan their final preparation,” she added. Anjali Bowen, Principal, Ryan International School, said, the deferment of exams is helpful as it provides a level of clarity and certainty.

“Examinations are an important milestone in the education system, we believe our main commitment is to impact the ‘learning’ opportunity students have at this stage of their lives- and we can now focus even more effectively on this aspect without the distraction of board exam uncertainty,” she said. The Education minister had said on Tuesday that a decision an when to conduct the exams will be taken later after assessment of the situation and consultation with stakeholders.

“Keeping the current situation in mind, it has been decided that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be conducted till February next year. CBSE is making necessary preparations for conducting the 2021 examinations. A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of situation and more consultations with stakeholders,” Nishank said in an online interaction with teachers.

With no clarity on the board exam dates yet, several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

The board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.