Govt school teacher in Uri, Baramulla creates Android app, website to help students

Govt school teacher in Uri, Baramulla creates Android app, website to help students

Aijaz Sheikh, hailing from Chandanwari village of Uri who is a lecturer in IT, has created a website for his school, Government Higher Secondary Nambla Uri.

education Updated: Aug 22, 2020 08:56 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Baramulla
Aijaz Sheikh
Aijaz Sheikh(ANI)
         

In an attempt to benefit students amid COVID-19 crisis, a government school teacher from the border area of Uri in Baramulla district of North Kashmir has created a school website as well as an Android application.

Aijaz Sheikh, hailing from Chandanwari village of Uri who is a lecturer in IT, has created a website for his school, Government Higher Secondary Nambla Uri.

The most important aspect is that Sheikh has utilised the limited 2G internet services available in Kashmir to create a website and then, later, an android application-for making it easy for the students.

“This should have taken me just 15 days, but it took me around 3 months to get it done for the betterment of the students of my school and the staffers there,” Aijaz Sheikh told ANI.

“I along with other teachers decided to work on our school website following which we discussed it with our higher authorities. When the COVID-19 classes started, we also planned how we would start online classes for the students,” he added.

He said that while the website was created a few months back, the android application was published just 8 to 10 days ago and has been downloaded by the students who are taking benefit of it.

He also said that the students are not required to visit us from Monday to Saturday.

“The students of lower classes will get early exposure to information technology. The school website is addressed as http://www.ghssnambla.in and the android application is named as https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ghss nambla.ourapp,” said Sheikh.

“Our website has a lot of sections including the admission section. Now students can apply for the admission online. We also have a result section on the website,” he added.

