Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Govt school teachers should enrol their children in state-run institutions, said Puducherry CM

The Puducherry Chief Minister said, “I was on a visit to a rural school recently and found to my dismay that teachers in government schools had preferred private schools for education of their children.”

education Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Puducherry
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.(ANI)
         

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has made a fervent plea to government school teachers to ensure that they enrolled their children in state-run institutions instead of private ones as was seen now.

Addressing awardees of prizes under various categories instituted by a private satellite television channel here Friday night, the Chief Minister said, “I was on a visit to a rural school recently and found to my dismay that teachers in government schools had preferred private schools for education of their children.” “This is a discouraging trend. Teachers in government schools should set an example for others to prefer government schools only instead of private institutions,” he said.

Referring to his recent announcement of cash award of Rs 5000 to those rushing accident victims to hospitals for immediate medical attention, he said it had evoked good appreciation not only from within Puducherry but also internationally.

“I have been getting calls from Dubai and a number of countries appreciating the announcement,” he said.

Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Revenue Minister M. O. H. F. Shah Jahan, PWD Minister A Namassivayam were among those who felicitated the award winners.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 11:53 IST

