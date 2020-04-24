e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Govt seeks interns from IIMs to help it in Covid -19 related work

Govt seeks interns from IIMs to help it in Covid -19 related work

In a communique, the personnel ministry asked these institutes to provide MBA interns to support the empowered groups in data analysis and evidence-based policy inputs.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
(Hindustan Times)
         

The central government has sought interns from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other knowledge partners to help its empowered groups of officers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a communique, the personnel ministry asked these institutes to provide MBA interns to support the empowered groups in data analysis and evidence-based policy inputs.

The government of India has constituted 11 empowered groups for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been decided with the approval of the competent authority that interns may be provided for a period of eight weeks from the date of joining to the said empowered groups,” the communique said.

The interns proposed by the IIMs and knowledge partners will be interviewed (remotely) and selected on the basis of their bio-data and experience, and interviews, it said.

The empowered groups will assign tasks and get outputs as required by the group from the interns, who will be working remotely on the work assigned to them, communique said.

The satisfactory completion of the internship shall be confirmed by the relevant empowered group or department concerned to which the interns are attached, the ministry said.

On receiving confirmation from the empowered groups, the interns will be issued certificates by the secretary of the department of personnel and training, it added.

“No stipend will be paid to the interns during their assignments,” the ministry said.

The request seeking interns has been sent to the 20 IIMs, including those in Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Lucknow, Indore, Kozhikode, Shillong, Ranchi, Raipur and Bodh Gaya.

Besides, knowledge partners including the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad and Mohali, the Management Development Institute in Gurgaon, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in Delhi, the APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation in Rameswaram and the Indian Institute of Public Administration in Delhi, have also been asked to propose the names of interns.

top news
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 6,817
Live: Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 6,817
Top common features between Seltos and world car of the year Kia Telluride
Top common features between Seltos and world car of the year Kia Telluride
Did Prashant Kishor fly to Kolkata during lockdown? Centre begins probe
Did Prashant Kishor fly to Kolkata during lockdown? Centre begins probe
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News